Southern and Jewish: Memories and recipes go back centuries

Close your eyes and remember a nice dinner at home when you were a child — the food, the aromas, your loved ones talking or squabbling. What did you eat? What did those dishes say about your family?

The childhood tables of Rachel Gordin Barnett and Lyssa Kligman Harvey reflected the richness of their heritage as Jews in South Carolina. Now they’ve collected a host of such stories in “Kugels & Collards,” just in time for the Jewish New Year.

Rather than a cookbook, it’s a loose history with recipes documenting Jewish experiences in the Palmetto State. Those experiences go way back. By 1800, Charleston had more Jews than New York, Barnett said. The book includes recipes from the Moïse family, whose patriarch arrived in Charleston in 1791.

The co-authors interviewed people from across the state “to hear about the best thing your mother, your grandmother cooked, and your memories around the table,” said Barnett, who is also now executive director of the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina.

The result is a surprisingly cohesive network of small-town shopkeepers and big-city restaurateurs, peach farmers and Holocaust survivors, bringing the past into the present through food.

Read on to learn five key points and borrow two South Carolina Jewish specialties for your own table.

1. As the book’s title indicates, families ate Southern as well as Jewish.

Whether they came from Spain, Ukraine or the Lower East Side, South Carolina Jewish families embraced local ingredients. Festive tables boasted heritage classics like matzo ball soup and kugel (a casserole, often starchy) alongside South Carolina favorites like Hoppin’ John, tomato jam and peach cobbler.

Barnett’s family Christmas menu — dating back to when the adults were merchants, and Christmas was a day off — includes brisket and barbecued turkey; a kugel or mac and cheese; and succotash. “And rice. There’s always a bowl of rice,” she said.

“Kugels & Collards” has only a handful of dishes that fuse South Carolina and Jewish influences. That practice seems to be more prevalent among younger cooks, Barnett said — one contributed a lox and grits casserole.

2. 'Jewish' doesn’t always mean 'kosher.'

Some South Carolinians kept kosher, avoiding shellfish, pork and mixing meat and milk in the same meal. Plenty didn’t. You see that in the dessert recipes: Many are made with butter. A dessert for a kosher table would likely be made with margarine so it could be served after either a meat or a milk entrée.

Some Jews made their own rules, navigating between their faith and the deliciousness of local ingredients. The book includes a story of a family that would catch, steam and eat crabs just outside the house, out of respect for the matriarch’s kosher kitchen.

3. To make a dish palatable to outsiders, just change its name!

Peggy Kurtz kept a kosher home and invited her daughter’s Girl Scout troop to light Chanukah candles. She also participated fully in the greater community — decorating for Christmas and contributing a recipe to the local Episcopal church women’s cookbook. Instead of titling the recipe what Jews called it — chopped liver — she named it chicken liver pâté.

“When I read that, I just giggled,” Barnett said. “This is so quintessentially assimilation in a Southern town.”

Whether she called it liver or pâté, Kurtz never made the dish herself. That was the job of a Black woman named Mattie Culp, who looked after the home while Kurtz worked at the family’s clothing stores. Which leads us to our next takeaway….

4. Black people, Jewish and not, played an essential role in South Carolina Jewish culinary life.

Some Jewish families employed Black people in their grocery stores or homes. These people became expert kosher chefs, bakers and butchers.

There was Sam Coaxum, a longtime kosher butcher at two stores, who learned to speak Yiddish. “Kugels & Collards” includes Deacon Joe Powell’s challah recipe.

Some parlayed their work for individual Jewish families into catering businesses, including Florida Mae Boyd, whom the book calls “the best Jewish chef in Columbia.”

“She was an incredible woman. She catered every bar, bat mitzvah.… She was the force behind the B’nai B'rith tent at the state fair,” Barnett said.

Barnett felt it was important to highlight these chefs — who were too often kept in the shadows.

“We felt like we needed to tell the full history,” Barnett said. “And it’s hard to talk about the Southern Jewish table without talking about the Black women whose contributions really made it what it is.”

5. Food means family means feelings.

“People get really emotional when they start talking food,” Barnett said. It brings up sense memories: “You can almost smell your grandmother’s brisket.”

The pull of the past led many contributors to send forebears’ recipes for chopped liver. It’s not that so many people eat chopped liver anymore — it’s the power of the memory.

At the Jewish New Year, when families come together, Barnett hopes they’ll embrace that power, and take the opportunity not just to eat but to discuss what they’re eating.

“Maybe somebody points out something that they love that’s on the table, and they talk about where it came from. Or somebody gets in their kitchen and cooks with their mother or grandmother, and gets that recipe,” she said.

To remember their own history, whether or not it becomes a book.

Ezella’s Kosher Collards

Makes 12-16 servings

Ezella Cliett grew up in a white Jewish home in Georgia after her emancipated mother died in childbirth. She kept a Jewish kitchen her entire life. That meant devising replacements for the pork traditionally used to season Black Southern specialties, as in this recipe.

2 large bundles collard greens

1 large sweet onion

2 bunches green onions (including green stalks)

1 green bell pepper

Olive oil or preferred oil

Water

1 tablespoon hickory smoked salt

1 cube chicken or vegetable bouillon

1/2 teaspoon crushed hot red pepper

1/2 teaspoon Lawry’s seasoned salt or other brand of choice

Remove the collard leaves from their stems. Wash leaves well. Stack and roll 5-7 leaves at a time, and slice them 1/2-inch wide. Set aside.

Chop the sweet and green onions, garlic and bell pepper.

In a large stockpot, add enough oil to cover the bottom of the pot. Heat at a temperature just high enough to sauté, and add the chopped vegetables. Add water to cover. As the vegetables simmer, add seasoning. Cook on medium heat until tender.

Brisket Nita

Makes 12-14 servings

Charleston caterer Anita Bernstein served this at her restaurant, the Harbor House. Even with the recipe, “It has been said that no one can make a brisket as good as Anita did,” her daughters wrote.

3 large onions, sliced

1 large brisket, up to 12 pounds (preferably first-cut, heavy kosher brisket)

Garlic

Salt

Pepper

1 12-ounce bottle ketchup

1-1/2 quarts water

1-1/2 pounds dark brown sugar

2 cans white potatoes or 2 pounds fresh small red or gold potatoes, washed and boiled

Cover the bottom of a large roasting pan with sliced onions. Sprinkle the brisket generously with the garlic, salt and pepper mixture on both sides. Place it in the pan on top of the onions. Pour the bottle of ketchup over brisket. Wash out the ketchup bottle with water and pour the water into the pan. Generously sprinkle the brown sugar over the brisket.

Cover the roasting pan tightly with aluminum foil. Bake at 400 degrees for about 3 hours. Uncover and baste well.

Add potatoes to gravy. Cook uncovered for another hour, basting occasionally.

Slice brisket against the grain.

Recipes lightly edited for length and clarity. Excerpted from “Kugels & Collards: Stories of Food, Family, and Tradition in Jewish South Carolina” by Rachel Gordin Barnett and Lyssa Kligman Harvey. © 2023 Rachel Gordin Barnett and Lyssa Kligman Harvey. Used by permission of the University of South Carolina Press.

Danielle Dreilinger is an American South storytelling reporter and the author of the book “The Secret History of Home Economics.” You can reach her at ddreilinger@gannett.com or 919/236-3141.

