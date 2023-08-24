Chicken makeover: Elevate take-out fried chicken with these irresistible recipes

I love cooking. Even the tedious kitchen tasks I consider an adventure. But I don't like frying. It's messy, a bit dangerous and makes the house smell. Which is a shame, because I consider fried chicken a near perfect food (if we ignore nutrition).

Luckily, fried chicken is one dish that fast food joints can reliably make. When I get a hunger for fried chicken, it's easy to satisfy.

But what if I want fried chicken beyond the standard? I decided to see if I could make fast food fried chicken into something fancy.

I'll admit up front that my attempts to cobble together a Nashville hot chicken recipe were not a success. But I did pull off two other delicious ways to spice up fast food fried chicken.

North Carolina dipped chicken

Years ago, I heard chef Sean Brock, of Audrey in Nashville, sing the praises of North Carolina dipped chicken. Frankie's Chicken Shack Salisbury gets credit for inventing the dish, but it appears to be on the menu elsewhere in the Piedmont town.

I have yet to make the trip to Salisbury for a taste of the real thing. But I've read enough to understand this is fried chicken drenched in a vinegary hot sauce. And vinegary hot sauce is my favorite (my pantry always has a bottle of Crystal Hot Sauce).

The handful of recipes that I found online use Texas Pete hot sauce as the base. Despite the name, Texas Pete is a North Carolina staple. All the recipes also included molasses, cider vinegar and Worcestershire sauce.

My favorite was from the public radio cooking show Splendid Table. This recipe was as much about tart vinegar as spice. I whipped up the batch, poured it into a shallow bowl, and tossed the chicken until it was covered.

The results were delicious, but thin sauce can quickly destroy the crunch of the chicken. Don't let the chicken sit too long after it is drenched in sauce.

Korean fried chicken

You can take your Buffalo wings. I prefer Korean fried chicken, with its shattering crunch and thick sauce that is sweet, a tad spicy and pungent with garlic.

Part of what makes Korean fried chicken wonderful is the crust. The secret ingredient is potato starch in the batter. My run-of-the-mill American take-out fried chicken would not have that crunch.

I could, however, create the sauce. The base is gochujang, the brick-red fermented Korean chili paste. The best recipe I found added soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and grated ginger.

The sauce looks gorgeous on the fried chicken. It tastes even better: The ingredients bring out the flavor of the chicken. And unlike the dipped chicken, this one doesn't get soggy once it's coated. The Korean fried chicken would work well for a party.

Dipped chicken sauce recipe

1 1/4 cups Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce or other vinegar-based hot sauce (9 ounces)

5 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce (2.5 ounces)

5 tablespoons peanut or vegetable oil

2 tablespoons molasses (1 ounce)

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

Whisk together all the ingredients in a shallow bowl. Roll fried chicken in sauce to coat completely.

Korean fried chicken sauce

The cooking site Serious Eats, which often takes a scientific approach to the kitchen, has this winning recipe for a Korean fried chicken sauce.

1/4 cup gochujang

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

3 medium cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

Whisk together all the ingredients in a shallow bowl. Add a tablespoon or more of water if the sauce is too thick. Roll the fried chicken in the sauce to coat.

Todd A. Price covers food and culture across the South. He can be reached at taprice@gannett.com.