Chef John Currence's Big Bad Breakfast serves up a cheesy Low Country scramble

John Currence is a chef with a big personality who also helped raise the bar in the Oxford, Mississippi, restaurant scene when he opened City Grocery in 1992.

In 2008, Currence would launch Big Bad Breakfast in the same city. The restaurant, which paid homage to the sort of table-groaning breakfasts that Southern grandparents all seemed to favor on Sunday mornings, was an instant hit. Big Bad Breakfast, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in June, will soon have locations in 20 Southern cities.

"Of course, I'm very proud of the food that we make," Currence said. "I don't know anybody else that is doing exactly what we're doing at scale, being 100% from scratch and a la minute."

Big Bad Breakfast menus include huge biscuit sandwiches, grit bowls, stacks of pancakes and overstuffed po'boys. The restaurant also serves warm skillets loaded with cheesy eggs, potatoes, meat and vegetables. Currence shared his recipe for a Low Country-flavored skillet scramble with shrimp and andouille sausage below.

The skillets solve a quintessential challenge of breakfast restaurants everywhere: how to deliver eggs to customers while they're hot but not dried out.

It's a touch that complements the restaurant's unfussy breakfast dishes, but it's also a way to make service that much better for both customers and employees. The effort to keep employees happy, Currence said, is one reason for Big Bad Breakfast's staying power.

He's the first to admit that, as a young chef, he was prone to the occasional flash of hot temper.

"I wouldn't go after people individually, but sometimes I was loud, I was stupid, I was immature," he said. "But I always knew the value of individual currency, of human currency, so I was quick to realize that even though that was the tradition I was raised in ... (it) was not effective."

That's especially the case in the current economic climate, where restaurant jobs are plentiful and competition for good employees is fierce. A professional workplace where employees can feel actively supported is a practical matter: It helps curb expensive turnover and creates the sort of peace that running an efficient and profitable restaurant requires.

Currence estimates it costs up to $1,800 to get a kitchen employee trained to the point of autonomy. When he and his managers crunched the numbers, he said, it simply made sense to start offering extra perks such as paid vacations.

"And it resonated deeply with people," he said. "Our culture is the other piece that we work on constantly. We say that it's our culture that sets us apart as a brand."

That means a culture of inclusion with a zero-tolerance harassment policy. It also is in details such as plates that are easier to carry and the elimination of stainless steel bullets, or ramekins, for serving ketchup and jellies. While the latter is a nice touch for customers, those ramekins are hard work to fill and clean.

It's a small way to lighten the workload, but it goes a long way, Currence said.

"I'm extraordinarily grateful that we've made it as far as we have, and it's entirely due to the work of countless folks that have clocked in and out every day .... they've not only kept it alive but have put some wheels on it, and it's moving all over the South."

Nashville's Big Bad Breakfast is at 5304 Charlotte Ave. More locations across the South at bigbadbreakfast.com.

Low Country Cast-Iron Skillet Scramble

This recipe was excerpted with permission from "Big Bad Breakfast: The Most Important Book of the Day," by John Currence.

The idea for the scrambles we developed at the restaurant was to create a less fussy, more rustic omelet. We make a variety of them by building on basic ingredients, such as eggs, hash brown potatoes, and onions, and adding themed ingredients to create dishes like the Low Country Cast-Iron, the Creole, and the Yard Work Skillet Scrambles. They are fun, attractive, and filling.

Even better, I have this weird love of serving food in the vessel it has been cooked in. To me, it delivers 100% of the possible flavor as well as added curb appeal when the cook-soiled, war-torn cast-iron pan slides right in front of the guest when it hits the table … kinda like eating at home.

Finally, one of the challenges of serving eggs can be to deliver them hot, but an even greater challenge is to deliver them hot but not dried out. You can achieve this with the use of warmed miniature cast-iron skillets. Warm them up in the oven beforehand, then when you put almost cooked eggs in them, they finish cooking them (and keep them warm) just as they arrive at the table.

Lodge Cast Iron makes a 6-inch skillet that is readily available on the Internet in some retail outlets, and at the Lodge Outlet stores, but if this is not an option, a similar-sized ovenproof ceramic dish will work just as well. Alternatively, scale up the skillet recipes and make 2 or 3 in a pie pan or 6 to 8 in a baking dish.

The flavor of this skillet scramble nods to South Carolina's Low Country boils.

Serves: 1

Ingredients

¼ cup fresh or frozen corn kernels

2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt and black pepper

¼ cup clarified butter or your preferred cooking fat

2 tablespoons chopped yellow onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

½ cup diced andouille sausage

⅓ cup medium shrimp, peeled

¼ teaspoon plus a pinch of Old Bay seasoning

½ cup potato hash (recipe follows)

¼ cup diced tomato

2 eggs, well beaten

¼ cup grated cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons sliced green onion, green parts only

Instructions

Preheat the broiler.

In a small ovenproof skillet ( see Note ), stir together the corn and olive oil and season with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Broil, stirring every 30 or 45 seconds, until the corn begins to brown lightly, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside. Do not turn off the broiler.

Warm the clarified butter in a 6-inch cast-iron pan over medium heat for 1 minute. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until the onion begins to turn transparent, about 1 minute. Add the andouille, shrimp, ¼ teaspoon Old Bay, and Potato Hash, season with salt and pepper, and sauté, stirring constantly, until the shrimp turn opaque, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the broiled corn and diced tomato and cook, stirring, until warmed through, about 30 seconds.

Add the eggs and slowly scramble with a silicone spatula, scraping up large curds from the bottom of the pan. Just as the eggs are almost set but still a tiny bit runny, after about 2 minutes, turn off the heat and sprinkle with the cheese. Slide the pan under the broiler and broil until the cheese melts, 10 to 15 seconds. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the green onions and a pinch of Old Bay. Serve immediately in the cast-iron skillet.

Note: If you don’t have an ovenproof skillet, cook in a nonstick pan until the eggs are just done. Transfer the scramble to an ovenproof dish, sprinkle with cheese, and finish under the broiler.

Potato hash

Makes: 2 cups

2 cups diced baking potato, cut into ½-inch cubes

Salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons bacon fat or your preferred cooking fat

¼ cup diced yellow onion

Set up an ice bath by adding ice and cold water to a large bowl. Place the potato in a medium saucepan with 2 cups of water and 2 tablespoons of salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook until the potatoes can be easily pierced with a knife, 2 or 3 minutes. Drain the potatoes, then plunge into the ice bath for a minute or so to stop the cooking.

Warm the bacon fat in a nonstick sauté pan over medium heat for 1 minute. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until transparent, about 2 minutes. Add the potatoes, stirring to combine, and season immediately with salt and pepper. Continue to cook, slowly stirring, until lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Serve immediately or set aside for a Skillet Scramble.