Make the best, juiciest chicken breast and kebabs with these chef tricks

Matt Moore believes simplicity always trumps complicated.

"One old statement I like to use that's so true in cooking is 'Keep it simple stupid,'" said the Nashville-based host, chef and author of "Butcher on the Block," a recently released cookbook that celebrates the local butcher and the art of butchering, smoking, grilling and even dry-aging at home.

Though "Butcher on the Block" teaches you how to break down a whole chicken and tie a beef tenderloin, both important skills, it also features simpler recipes any beginning cook can manage. Moore, whose grandfather was a butcher, aims to make his cookbooks as approachable as he believes your neighborhood butcher should be.

One of the simplest recipes in the book may be one of the most useful, a technique anyone who eats chicken will return to often. And it comes from Moore's local Kroger butcher Tommie Kelly, a self-described "simple kind of cook."

But his recipe for thin-sliced chicken breasts with honey barbecue sauce is striking in its ease, with only 20 minutes of hands-on time and just a few ingredients. It also offers a butcher's trick for making chicken breast cook consistently every time without drying out: Simply slice it into quarter-inch portions.

"I think the method that Tommie uses to thin-slice chicken breast fits in with my theme of trying to have some butcher technique in every recipe," Moore said.

That includes meat of course, but he also extends butchering techniques to vegetables in almost a tongue-in-cheek way. Cara Mangini, the San Francisco-based author of "The Vegetable Butcher," shares in Moore's book a technique for cauliflower steaks, for example.

But "Butcher" is also focused on cooking with whatever is available, a trick that comes down to learning techniques before recipes. That's a skillset many developed during the supply shutdowns and hoarding that happened during the early months of the pandemic.

"During COVID, you'd go to the grocery store and boneless skinless chicken breast was all sold out," Moore said. "But what was there were whole chickens, London broils, top sirloin and catfish nuggets — all the off cuts."

Learning how to use off cuts to make something delicious is an invaluable tool for saving money at the store, something most everyone is interested in these days.

One of Moore's favorite ways to use meat that not everyone thinks of as premium are in his grandfather's shish kebabs. Sirloin, Moore argues, when properly marinated and cooked, is nearly as tender and more flavorful than tenderloin. All for half the price of a "steak dinner," he said.

If you can't find sirloin, simply talk to the butcher at your local store for good kebab meat that's also affordable.

"Their job is to serve," Moore said. "Just give them a task, and a lot of them love doing the work."

Here are two easy recipes from two of Moore's favorite butchers (head notes edited for length):

Thin-sliced chicken breasts with honey barbecue sauce

Serves 4

Hands on time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

This dish is an example of how a bit of technique and a simple “spin,” using a few basic ingredients for a sauce, creates a hearty main that can be a go-to dish anytime. Thinly slicing the breasts ensures that they will cook quickly and evenly. The sauce comes together easily and is slathered on the chicken in the final moments of cooking, with the remainder served on the side for dipping.

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced into ¼-inch-thick portions

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon fresh-cracked black pepper

One 10-ounce bottle Heinz 57 Sauce

2 tablespoons honey

Chopped fresh parsley, as garnish

Instructions

Open the bottom vent of a charcoal grill completely. Light a charcoal chimney starter filled with charcoal. When the coals are covered with gray ash, pour them onto the bottom grate of the grill and then push to one side of the grill. Adjust the vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 350° to 375°F. Coat the top grate with oil; place on the grill. (If using a gas grill, preheat to medium [350° to 375°F] on one side.)

Arrange the chicken on a baking sheet, drizzle with the oil, and toss to coat. Season both sides of the chicken with the garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

Combine the 57 Sauce and honey in a small saucepan and place the pan over direct heat on the grill. When the mixture begins to simmer, stir the sauce and move to indirect heat to reduce and slightly thicken, stirring on occasion, 2 to 3 minutes.

Place the chicken slices over direct heat and grill for 4 minutes. Rotate the slices 45 degrees and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Flip the chicken and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 160°F.

Using a brush, generously slather the sauce over the top of the chicken, cover the grill, and cook for 1 minute. Remove the chicken breasts to a serving platter and place the additional sauce in a shallow bowl. Garnish the chicken with parsley. Serve with the sauce alongside.

Recipe reprinted with permission from "Butcher on the Block" by Matt Moore (‎Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publisher, May 2023).

Shish kebabs

Serves 4

Hands on time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 to 24 hours and 30 minutes, depending on marinating time

Whenever you’re making kebabs, the key is to cut the meat and vegetables to a consistent size. That way everything cooks evenly. Perhaps equally important, you don’t want to overcrowd your skewers, (or) you will end up with a lackluster sear. You can use this same marinade and technique if substituting lamb, poultry or pork. Typically I round out the rest of this meal with some basmati rice and tabbouleh.

Ingredients

1½ pounds sirloin, trimmed of any fat and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 large Vidalia onion, cut into 1-inch cubes

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

⅓ cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 to 6 garlic cloves, smashed

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 to 3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ tablespoon fresh-cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

6 to 8 long metal skewers

Instructions

At least 30 minutes prior to cooking, and up to 24 hours in advance, combine the sirloin, onion, oil, vinegar, Worcestershire, garlic, oregano, thyme, salt, black pepper, cinnamon, allspice and red pepper in a Ziploc bag. Toss the ingredients to combine and place in the refrigerator to marinate, turning on occasion to ensure even distribution.

Open the bottom vent of a charcoal grill completely. Light a charcoal chimney starter filled with charcoal. When the coals are covered with gray ash, pour them evenly onto the bottom grate of the grill. Adjust the vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 500° to 550°F. Coat the top grate with oil; place on the grill. (If using a gas grill, preheat to high [500° to 550°F] on all sides.)

Remove the beef and onions from the marinade, discarding the marinade, and skewer the kebabs, adding a few meat pieces followed by an onion piece, being careful not to overcrowd the kebabs.

Grill the kebabs, uncovered, for two to three minutes per side for a total of 10 to 12 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 130°F for medium rare. Remove from the grill, rest for 5 minutes, and serve.

From "Butcher on the Block" by Matt Moore. Copyright © 2023 by Matt Moore. Reprinted by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.