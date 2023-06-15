Asian in the South: Unique potluck recipes inspired by a Southern childhood

Natalie Keng had a normal Southern upbringing. She spent long summer days in her Georgia backyard, breathing in the smell of honeysuckle and mint, and playing hide and seek among the muscadine vines. Her family went fishing at Lake Allatoona, grabbing beef jerky and Chick-O-Sticks from the tackle shop on the way.

But although there was okra on the table and Coke in the meatloaf, there was also Chinese five spice in the rutabagas and hoisin in the spaghetti. Her parents, who immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan on graduate school scholarships, weren't focused on creating "fusion," Keng said.

"It wasn't a trend," she said. "It was just life, just supper, just what we had on the table."

The seasonal Asian-Southern food Keng grew up with comes alive in her new book, "Egg Rolls and Sweet Tea," which explores dishes from country ham-studded egg rolls to banquet-worthy whole fried pompano.

It also explores the sometimes uncomfortable experience of growing up in the South when your appearance and even the contents of your lunchbox are different from those of everyone around you. Keng said she quickly learned she couldn't hide her differences. Instead, she leaned into them.

"You learn at an early age that you have to be strong and also come face-to-face with your vulnerabilities," she said.

She writes about the experience in the introduction to her book, where she also posits that food from other cultures can be a catalyst for accepting diversity.

"Navigating the social mashup of overlays, rejections, inclusions, clashes and fusions, I learned grit and perseverance amidst the confusion of what it meant to be Asian, Southern, American, female, 4-foot-11, and strong," she wrote.

As an adult, she said, she learned how to leverage her differences into opportunities. A graduate of Vassar College with a Master of Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School, Keng also is a culinary presenter and guide. She specializes in corporate team building and says making dumplings together is one of the world's best icebreakers.

In her book, Keng describes in vivid detail how to make dumplings in a conversational, yet clear, tone, as though she's perched on a kitchen stool, walking you step-by-step through the experience.

Making dumplings from scratch is complicated. But when it comes to cooking, Keng invokes the philosophy of her mother, an elementary school teacher for 23 years: Practice makes perfect.

As a team-building exercise, cooking together can build confidence and open gateways to friendship and collaboration. And eating them together, like any kind of food, can be a deeply bonding experience.

"At potlucks, we 'forget' that the person with whom we excitedly share our recipes might cancel our vote at the polls," she writes. "We instinctively focus on good food, good health and a sense of belonging. Who would have thought about unleashing the power of potlucks for peace?"

The following recipes, reprinted from "Egg Rolls & Sweet Tea" with permission, would all make excellent potluck food. Some of the headnotes have been edited for length. Learn more about Keng, aka the Sauce Maven, and her various projects at nataliekeng.com.

Wasabi Deviled Eggs

When I was growing up, we had a lot of visitors come to our house — everyone from extended family to neighborhood kids — and we often had deviled eggs at these gatherings. They are a real Southern treat, not usually found on Asian menus, and my family took a liking to them right away.

Wasabi provides a touch of peppery pungency that adds balance to the mayonnaise in these deviled eggs. True wasabi isn’t commonly eaten in the United States — here, wasabi is a horseradish. The milder Japanese root version is grated and eaten fresh.

Serves 12

Ingredients

6 large eggs

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

1⁄2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1⁄2 teaspoon wasabi powder or 1 teaspoon wasabi paste

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Smoked paprika, for garnish

Instructions

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Turn the heat off and gently put the eggs in the water using a soup ladle. Turn the heat back on to high and cook the eggs for 12 to 14 minutes.

To make peeling the eggs easier, fill a medium bowl halfway with ice and water. After the eggs are done, transfer them to the ice water bath. Let the eggs cool completely, then peel and slice them in half lengthwise. Remove the yolks carefully with a spoon, and put them in a medium bowl. Place the egg white halves on a plate.

To the bowl of egg yolks, add the mayonnaise, mustard, wasabi, vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste. With a fork, mash together the yolks and seasonings, and mix until you get a smooth paste.

Add a small spoonful of the egg yolk mixture back into each egg white half. Garnish with a sprinkle of paprika. (I like Kentucky’s Bourbon Barrel Foods Bourbon Smoked Paprika.)

Note: For an easy, homemade filling dispenser, scoop all of the egg yolk mixture into a quart-size plastic storage bag or a sandwich bag. Gently press and gather the mixture toward one corner of the bag. Snip off the tip of the plastic bag. Squeeze the yolk mixture into the egg white halves. Enlarge the hole if needed.

Flying Chicken Roasted BBQ Wingettes

Shichimi togarashi is a Japanese seasoning blend with sesame seeds, orange zest and ginger. It’s optional for this recipe but it will impart a toasty umami finish with a spicy zing.

The original recipe, as published in "Egg Rolls and Sweet Tea," calls for, and provides a recipe for, homemade teriyaki sauce. Here we suggest using a storebought version to streamline the recipe.

Makes: 18 to 20 wings

Ingredients

1⁄2 teaspoon vegetable oil

1⁄3 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons grainy sweet potato starch (optional)

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄4 teaspoon white pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

2 pounds uncooked chicken wingettes or flats

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1⁄4 cup Homemade Sweet Chili Peach Dressing (recipe follows)

1⁄4 cup teriyaki sauce

Shichimi togarashi (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Using a pastry brush or a small piece of paper towel, lightly grease a baking sheet with vegetable oil.

In a ziplock bag or a large bowl with a lid, combine the flour, potato starch (if using), garlic powder, white pepper and salt. Depending on the size of the wings, more than one bag may be needed.

Add the chicken to the bag and shake briskly to evenly coat the wingettes. Refrigerate the bag of wings while you prepare the sauce.

In a small pan over low heat, melt the butter and coconut oil. Mix in the chili peach dressing, the teriyaki sauce, and the shichimi togarashi (if using).

Transfer the sauce to a heatproof bowl. Using tongs, thoroughly coat each wingette in the sauce and lay out on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake for about 40 minutes, or until the chicken is crispy brown on the outside and reaches an internal temperature of 165ºF. Halfway through the cooking time, flip each wing over to ensure even baking.

Sweet Chili Peach Napa Slaw

This slaw is nutritious and affordable, and makes a great side dish for picnics and a topping for sliders.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

1⁄4cup Homemade Sweet Chili Peach Dressing (recipe follows)

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons roasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon naturally brewed soy sauce

1 teaspoon white pepper

3 cups finely shredded napa cabbage

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 orange or yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

1⁄2 cup thinly sliced snow peas

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Salt

Mandarin orange segments, toasted cashews, peanuts or sesame seeds, for garnish

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together the chili peach dressing, vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce and white pepper. Add the cabbage, red and orange bell peppers, snow peas, and green onions to the sauce and combine. Add salt to taste. Garnish with Mandarin orange segments, toasted cashews, peanuts or a sprinkle of roasted sesame seeds.

Homemade Sweet Chili Peach Dressing

This dressing is a light, naturally zesty, sweet and tangy blend that features fresh local peaches and tomatoes when in season. It brightens up salads and slaw and works well as a marinade for fish and shrimp.

Makes: About 1⁄2 cup

Ingredients

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon jalapeño pepper jelly

2 tablespoons local honey

1 tablespoon peach puree

1 1⁄2 teaspoons tomato paste

1⁄3 cup seasoned rice vinegar

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon sriracha (optional)

1 tablespoon avocado oil or olive oil

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

Instructions

In a medium bowl, stir together the garlic, ginger, pepper jelly, honey, peach puree, tomato paste, vinegar, salt and hot sauce (if using). Slowly drizzle the avocado oil then the sesame oil into the bowl while vigorously whisking the dressing mixture to emulsify.

Use immediately or transfer to a covered container and refrigerate for later use. Whisk again before use if the oiland vinegar separate.