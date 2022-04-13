Try this buttery, rich Southern seafood boil at your next backyard gathering

Rosalynn Daniels

It's seafood boil season again, and this version from recipe developer and content creator Rosalynn Daniels is perfect for a crowd.

It starts with Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning, a whole head of garlic, beer, bay leaves, and Zatarain's Concentrated Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab Boil, a liquid boil with flavors of red pepper, bay leaves, cloves, black pepper and more.

When it’s time to serve, drain the liquid, transfer your boil to a large tray or serving dish, and drizzle everything in the spicy, seasoned butter for the ultimate family-style meal.

Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients

16 ounces beer (any style)

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning, divided

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon smoked paprika, divided

2 teaspoons Zatarain’s Concentrated Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab Boil, divided

4 bay leaves

12 red potatoes, halved

4 lemons, sliced in quarters

1 head garlic, halved

2 pounds Zatarain’s Andouille Smoked Sausage or another already cooked sausage, sliced into quarters

6 ears of corn, quartered (husks and silks removed)

2 pounds large raw shrimp, unpeeled

2 pounds snow crab legs or whole blue crabs

2 pounds butter (8 sticks)

1 cup minced garlic

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning

2 teaspoons onion powder

Instructions

Fill a large stockpot halfway with water and bring to a boil.

Add the beer, ¾ cup Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning, ¼ cup smoked paprika, 1 ½ teaspoons Zatarain’s Concentrated Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab Boil, bay leaves, red potatoes, lemons, and halved head of garlic. Bring the mixture back up to a boil, then add the Andouille and turn the heat down to medium and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are slightly tender.

Add corn to the stockpot and cook for 5 minutes. Add the shrimp and crab to the stockpot and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes, or until the seafood is fully cooked.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the minced garlic and cook until the butter begins to caramelize. Stir in the brown sugar, lemon pepper seasoning, 2 tablespoons Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning, 1 tablespoon smoked paprika, onion powder, and ½ teaspoon Zatarain’s Concentrated Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab Boil.

Simmer on low until you’re ready to serve the seafood boil.

Drain the liquid from the stockpot and serve your seafood boil immediately. Drizzle with the butter sauce or use it as a dip.