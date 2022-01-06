Here's how to make ice cream out of freshly fallen snow

Stuck in the house with a case of cabin fever? Eat your way out. But remember what they say about that yellow snow ... only the pristine, white stuff will do.

Snow ice cream is a tradition in our family, and it's easy to make — as long as you remember to stock up on vanilla extract and condensed milk before the snow begins falling.

You can serve this with sprinkles, drizzled with chocolate syrup, or completely naked.

Snow cream recipe

8 cups snow

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Place snow or shaved ice into a large bowl. Pour condensed milk over and add vanilla. Mix to combine. Serve immediately in bowls.

No sweetened milk? Try this adult version, which uses bourbon and 2% milk. Finally, a way to get rid of all that milk you bought yesterday.

