These maple cinnamon oatmeal cookies use premium nut butter from Big Spoon Roasters

Courtesy of Big Spoon Roasters

This recipe comes courtesy of Big Spoon Roasters, a North Carolina-based maker of premium nut butters including the maple-cinnamon peanut and pecan butter used in these cookies.

The pecan butter has a "cozy holiday-in-a-spoon feeling," according to the tasting notes, which lends itself perfectly to oatmeal cookies.

This recipe was developed by one of the co-founders of Big Spoon, and a version of it has been featured in Bon Appetit magazine.

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup Big Spoon Maple Cinnamon Peanut and Pecan Butter (buy it here)

1 tsp vanilla

1 egg

3/4 cup flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/4 cup regular oats

Instructions

Mix together the sugars and butter and beat until light and fluffy.

Add vanilla and egg and beat well.

Add Big Spoon Peanut Pecan Butter and beat well...again.

Measure the flour, soda, and salt into a sifter sitting over a plate. Sift into the butter/sugar/egg mix and dump in whatever is left on the plate. Mix very well.

Add the two kinds of oats and mix until well-blended.

Wrap in plastic wrap and place in refrigerator for at least a few hours.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Scoop out the cookies onto heavy-duty foil on top of the baking sheets.

Bake for 8-10 minutes. They bake best if you do half the time on a lower rack and the second half on an upper rack in the oven.