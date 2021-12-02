This gooey-crisp cast-iron baked chocolate chip cookie serves a small crowd

Southern Kitchen

Here’s an experiment to try: Yell out, “Warm chocolate chip cookie” and see how fast people show up. This dessert is absolutely perfect. First of all, it’s a giant chocolate chip cookie. Second, it’s made and served in a cast-iron skillet, so hello, crunchy crust.

Should you happen to serve this fresh out of the oven, make sure you let guests know the skillet is hot, or at least throw a kitchen towel over the handle.

Serves: 8

Hands on Time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon coffee extract (optional)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Instructions

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Using a mixer, cream the butter until light and fluffy. Gradually add the brown sugar and granulated sugar and continue creaming until once again light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat until combined. Add the vanilla and coffee extract, if using, followed by the salt. Beat until combined.

In a medium bowl, sift the baking soda into the flour, and then gently beat into the dough mixture, taking care not to overwork. Add the chocolate chips and stir to combine.

Press the dough into a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, flattening the top into an even layer. Bake until the center is just set, about 20 minutes.

Let the cookie cool for 10 minutes, then serve warm with vanilla ice cream.