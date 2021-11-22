Shishito mashed potatoes from Sunda New Asian restaurant in Nashville

Mike Morales

Sunda New Asian

About the recipe

This recipe comes courtesy of Sunda New Asian culinary director and Food Network-featured chef Mike Morales.

"The shishito peppers add a nice pop of smoke and sweetness and sometimes an unexpected spicy bite to the contrast of the creamy mashed potatoes," he said.

They're also part of the Thanksgiving takeout menu at Sunda New Asian, a Chicago-based modern Asian restaurant that recently opened its first Southern location in Nashville, Tennessee.

If you're unfamiliar with shishitos, they're Japanese peppers and basically the tricksters of the vegetable kingdom. Though they're generally mild, about one out of every dozen will be spicy.

Serving size: 10

Ingredients

5 ½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and diced

½ cup heavy whipping cream

½ pound butter

½ pound shishito peppers, sliced

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

Place potatoes in a perforated pan and steam until soft, approximately 20-30 minutes.

Place butter in a small pot and melt.

Place heavy cream in a small pot and bring to a simmer.

In a pan, saute the shishito peppers until soft then set aside

Place potatoes in a mixer and whip until smooth without any of the additional ingredients.

Slowly add the heavy cream and butter then add salt and pepper and season to taste.

Add shishito peppers, stir and serve.