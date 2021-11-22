Vegan mashed potatoes with kale for your plant-based Thanksgiving

Olive oil mashed potatoes with kale is a supercharged version of classic mashed potatoes. Since it’s naturally gluten-free and vegan, it’s a great holiday side to please many different types of eaters. But hey, it’s also easy enough to make for a weekday dinner paired with salmon, chicken or tempeh.

Ingredients

3 pounds of white, russet, or yellow potatoes

1 tablespoon sea salt and extra for seasoning

8 tablespoons olive oil, split

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 small bunch kale, leaves only & finely chopped (about 6 cups)

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions

Wash potatoes, peel half, and cut into 2-inch cubes.

Put cubes into a 5-quart pot, add cold water (enough to cover them) and salt, bring to a boil and then turn to a simmer, cooking for about 20 minutes, until tender.

While potatoes are cooking, in a skillet over medium heat, add 3 tablespoons olive oil and garlic, cook for 1 minute. Then add kale and cook until wilted, about 8 minutes. Set aside.

When potatoes are tender, reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid and drain the rest.

Right in the pot, mash or rice the potatoes with another 3 tablespoons olive oil and slowly add in some of the reserved cooking liquid to get to the consistency you want.

Add the cooked kale mixture to the potatoes and gently fold it in. Add salt to taste.

Put in a serving dish, drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, and sprinkle with red pepper flakes.