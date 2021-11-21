This roasted cauliflower dish with raisins and fresh herbs comes together in 30 minutes

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

Roasting cauliflower gives it a beautiful bronzed exterior with an amazing depth of flavor that pairs nicely with dried fruit and sharp herbs, like the dill used here.

If dill isn’t your preference, you could just as easily substitute fresh parsley or chives, which also pair perfectly with roasted cauliflower punched up with a squeeze of lemon.

Serves: 4

Hands on Time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

6 cups cauliflower florets (approximately 2 heads)

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

6 cloves garlic, smashed

6 sprigs fresh thyme

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup golden raisins, soaked in hot water

3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large bowl, toss the cauliflower with the olive oil, garlic and thyme. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a rimmed baking sheet.

Roast until golden and caramelized, about 20 minutes, stirring halfway through the roasting time to ensure even browning. Transfer the roasted cauliflower to a second large bowl and toss with the raisins, dill (or other fresh herbs) and lemon juice. Serve.