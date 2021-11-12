Veggie-packed one-pot fall minestrone makes a deliciously healthy dinner

Julie Koppman

About the recipe

This veggie-packed soup makes a deliciously healthy and satisfying one-pot dinner. Featuring zucchini and Swiss chard, it’s perfect for enjoying at the first sign of fall. A Parmesan rind adds rich umami flavor — don’t skip it!

Serves: 6 to 8

Hands on Time: 20 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

3 stalks celery, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

8 to 10 cups chicken broth

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (14.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 Parmesan rind (see note), plus freshly grated Parmesan, for serving

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 bay leaf

2 zucchini, diced

1/2 cup dry small pasta, such as macaroni

1 bunch Swiss chard, chopped

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Add olive oil to a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot and celery and cook, stirring often, until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until aromatic, about 1 minute.

Stir in 8 cups of the chicken broth, along with the tomatoes, chickpeas, Parmesan rind, oregano, thyme and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until fully flavored, 15 to 20 minutes.

Stir in zucchini and pasta, and simmer until tender, about 7 minutes. Add the chard and continue to cook just until wilted. If a thinner consistency is desired, add additional chicken broth.

Discard the Parmesan rind and bay leaf, and stir in the basil. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve topped with freshly grated Parmesan.