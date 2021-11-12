This apple cranberry crisp brings sweet fall fruit to your holiday table

About the recipe

Making a crisp is a great way to combine multiple fall fruits into one cohesive dessert. Since cranberries are naturally tart, we prefer a slightly sweeter baking apple, such as Braeburn, Honeycrisp or Jonagold. Making a cranberry sauce before adding the cranberries to the apples ensures that the tartness of the cranberries doesn’t overtake the dish.

Serves: 8

Hands on time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Ingredients

Filling

1/2 cup whole cranberries

1 1/4 cup granulated sugar

Zest and juice of 1 orange

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

4 pounds Braeburn, Honeycrisp or Jonagold apples (about 8 to 10), peeled, cored, and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Crisp Topping

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup old-fashioned oats

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, diced and chilled

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions

To make the filling: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 2-quart baking dish and place on a rimmed baking sheet to catch any spills.

In a small saucepan, combine the cranberries, 3/4 cup of the granulated sugar, and the orange and lemon zest and juices, and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until the cranberries have burst, but the mixture is still loose, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

In a large bowl, combine the remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar with the apples, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Toss to combine, stir in the cranberry sauce. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

To make the topping: In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine all of the ingredients and mix on low speed until combined, about 1 minute. Evenly distribute the topping over the apple-cranberry mixture in the baking dish. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, 45 to 60 minutes. Serve warm.