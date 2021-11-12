Try this luscious Praline Pumpkin Pie from Biltmore Estate chef Sean Eckman

Chef Sean Eckman

Biltmore Estate

Executive Chef Sean Eckman of the Dining Room at The Inn on Biltmore Estate created this modern take on a classic based on a 1904 menu book in Biltmore’s archives. This delicious dessert will end your holiday meal in style.

Ingredients

Crust:

1 pie crust, partially baked

4 tablespoons melted butter

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Filling:

3 eggs

1 egg yolk

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 1/2 cups milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 cups pumpkin purée

Candied pecans (optional)

Whipped cream (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine melted butter, brown sugar, and pecans to create the praline mixture for the crust. Press praline mixture into partially baked 9-inch deep-dish pie shell and bake in preheated oven for about 10 minutes. Then place in the freezer until praline mixture is semi-frozen.

For the pie filling, combine eggs, egg yolk, sugar, and brown sugar in a bowl. Add the salt and spices, mixing well. Slowly stir in the milk and cream, then add the pumpkin purée. Pour mixture into pie shell over praline mixture.

Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, then reduce temperature to 350 degrees and bake for another 40-50 minutes or until set. The consistency of the pie will be somewhere between a traditional pumpkin pie and a pumpkin cheesecake. If desired, garnish with candied pecans and whipped cream when cool.