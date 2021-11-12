This rich pumpkin bread pudding is made with croissants and winter spices

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

All the flavors of pumpkin pie are captured in this rich bread pudding. Baking the bread pudding at a low temperature ensures a smooth and creamy texture. White chocolate adds richness, sweetness and complements the pumpkin.

We like to use croissants in our bread pudding because they absorb the custard mixture much better than standard loaf bread, making for a more homogenous pudding. Feel free to use any standard grocery store croissant in this recipe.

Serves: 8

Hands on time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 hours and 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 cup milk

1 cup white chocolate chips

4 ounces cream cheese

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 (16-ounce) cans pumpkin puree

6 large eggs

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon kosher salt

8 ounces croissants, torn into rough 1-inch pieces

Powdered sugar, for serving

Freshly whipped cream, for serving

Instructions

Heat the oven to 225 degrees. Lightly butter the bottom and sides of a 9- by 13-inch baking dish.

In a medium saucepan, bring the cream, milk, white chocolate, cream cheese and butter to a simmer over medium heat, whisking occasionally to melt the cream cheese and butter.

While the cream mixture is heating, whisk together the pumpkin puree, eggs, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and salt in a large bowl.

When the cream mixture is hot, slowly whisk it into the pumpkin mixture. Once the mixture is completely smooth, add in the croissants. Let sit until the croissants have begun to soak up the custard, about 10 minutes.

Transfer the croissant mixture to the prepared baking dish and bake until the pudding has set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 1/2 hours. Let cool for 15 minutes. Dust the pudding with powdered sugar and serve with a dollop of whipped cream.