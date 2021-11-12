We-Can't-Have-Thanksgiving-Without-This Pecan Pie

Elaine Bolton

This pie browns very easily so watch it and cover with aluminum if necessary during the last minutes of baking. If you are baking two or more pies at the same time, mix each separately as it is very difficult to divide the mixture.

Serves: 8

Hands on time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 5 minutes

Ingredients

3 large eggs

3/4 cup dark Karo syrup

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup cane syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups pecan halves

1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 (9-inch) deep-dish pie shell, unbaked

Instructions

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs slightly. Whisk in the Karo syrup, sugar, cane syrup and salt. Stir in the pecans and melted butter and transfer to the pie shell. Bake until the custard sets, about 55 minutes. Let the pie cool completely before serving.

Nutrition

Per serving: 554 calories (percent of calories from fat, 53), 6 grams protein, 63 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 34 grams fat (8 grams saturated), 100 milligrams cholesterol, 298 milligrams sodium.