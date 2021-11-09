Try Biltmore Estate's green beans with pancetta and hazelnut brown butter for Thanksgiving

Chef Sean Eckman

Biltmore Estate

Executive Chef Sean Eckman of the Dining Room at The Inn on Biltmore Estate created this modern take on a classic based on a 1904 menu book in Biltmore’s archives. This delicious side dish will make your holiday meal a stand-out affair.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients

1¼ pounds thin green beans such as haricots verts

1/3 cup toasted hazelnuts

4 ounces pancetta

2 ounces butter

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

Kosher salt

Instructions

Trim any stems from the ends of the green beans. Crush hazelnuts with the side of a knife or rolling pin and reserve. Set a six-quart pot filled with water over high heat, and bring to a boil. Heat a large heavy-bottomed skillet over medium heat.

Dice pancetta into 1/4-inch pieces and cook until crisp on the outside but still tender on the inside, about 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove cooked pancetta, and add butter to same skillet. Cook butter over medium heat until it becomes light brown, about 30 seconds, and turn off the heat.

Salt boiling water to taste, and cook green beans until tender, about 2 minutes for haricots verts. Remove cooked green beans from the water, and add to skillet with browned butter along with remaining ingredients. Toss well to coat green beans, and season to taste with salt.