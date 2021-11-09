Biltmore's bittersweet cranberry sauce is a modern take on a classic dish
Chef Sean Eckman
Biltmore Estate
Serve this cranberry sauce, which has just the right amount of sweet-tart flavor, on your Thanksgiving table with turkey and all the trimmings. This recipe is courtesy of chef Sean Eckman of the Dining Room at The Inn on Biltmore Estate.
Serves 8-10 people
Preparation time: 1 hour
Ingredients
1/4 cup ginger
2 pounds fresh cranberries
8 ounces Coca-Cola*
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 cup water
Instructions
Mince ginger. Combine all ingredients in a four-quart saucepot over low heat.
Simmer one hour or until thickened.
Can be made up to two days ahead if kept refrigerated. Serve at room temperature.