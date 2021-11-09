Biltmore's bittersweet cranberry sauce is a modern take on a classic dish

Chef Sean Eckman

Biltmore Estate

Serve this cranberry sauce, which has just the right amount of sweet-tart flavor, on your Thanksgiving table with turkey and all the trimmings. This recipe is courtesy of chef Sean Eckman of the Dining Room at The Inn on Biltmore Estate.

Serves 8-10 people

Preparation time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1/4 cup ginger

2 pounds fresh cranberries

8 ounces Coca-Cola*

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

Instructions

Mince ginger. Combine all ingredients in a four-quart saucepot over low heat.

Simmer one hour or until thickened.

Can be made up to two days ahead if kept refrigerated. Serve at room temperature.