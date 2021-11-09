Biltmore Estate roasted sweet potatoes with dried cranberries and toasted pumpkin seeds

Chef Sean Eckman

Biltmore Estate

Dining Room at The Inn on Biltmore Estate Executive Chef Sean Eckman created this fall side, which is perfect for your holiday table, as a modern take on a recipe in a 1904 menu book in Biltmore’s archives.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

1 tablespoon shallots, minced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1/2 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped

1/4 cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon butter

Salt and pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 450°F. Peel and dice the sweet potato into 1/2 inch pieces. Then lay them on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Toss the sweet potatoes, spread them out, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 25-30 minutes until tender, but crispy.

Meanwhile, place the remaining oil and the butter in a skillet and set over medium heat. Add the shallots, garlic and sage. Sauté for one minute, then add the pumpkin seeds and cranberries and sauté another minute.

Stir in the roasted sweet potatoes, then add the chicken stock. Stir gently to coat and remove from heat. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm.