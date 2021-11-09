Biltmore Estate roasted sweet potatoes with dried cranberries and toasted pumpkin seeds
Dining Room at The Inn on Biltmore Estate Executive Chef Sean Eckman created this fall side, which is perfect for your holiday table, as a modern take on a recipe in a 1904 menu book in Biltmore’s archives.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
1 tablespoon shallots, minced
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
1/2 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped
1/4 cup chicken stock
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon butter
Salt and pepper
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 450°F. Peel and dice the sweet potato into 1/2 inch pieces. Then lay them on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Toss the sweet potatoes, spread them out, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 25-30 minutes until tender, but crispy.
Meanwhile, place the remaining oil and the butter in a skillet and set over medium heat. Add the shallots, garlic and sage. Sauté for one minute, then add the pumpkin seeds and cranberries and sauté another minute.
Stir in the roasted sweet potatoes, then add the chicken stock. Stir gently to coat and remove from heat. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm.