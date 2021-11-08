This creamy cauliflower soup with smoked sea salt can be easily made vegetarian

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

Cauliflower is a great platform for the warm flavors of smoked sea salt and curry. The apples and carrots add a bit of sweetness to this soup, which you can easily make vegetarian by using vegetable stock instead of chicken. It can also be made vegan by leaving out the cream or using a nondairy creamer.

Garnish the soup with a little bit of smoked salt just before serving, or rim your soup bowl with salt for a festive presentation.

Serves: 4 to 6

Hands on time: 20 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds cauliflower

3 leeks

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, or your choice of fat

1 large onion, roughly chopped

3 shallots, roughly chopped

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1/4 apple, chopped, or one carrot, diced

1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder

Smoked sea salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)

Instructions

Trim the cauliflower stem and leaves and cut the florets into 1-inch pieces. Set aside.

Trim the leeks and cut off the dark green part of the leaves. Roughly chop white and light green parts and rinse thoroughly.

In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the leeks, onion and shallot and saute until softened. Add cauliflower, broth and apple or carrot. Turn heat to high and bring the mixture to a boil. After 3 minutes, reduce to a simmer, cover and cook 20 minutes.

Stir in the curry powder, smoked salt and pepper, to taste. Remove from the heat and let cool for 10 minutes.

Puree mixture in a blender or with an immersion blender until smooth. If pureed in a blender, return to pot. Stir in cream and/or water if the soup is too thick. Return to high heat and cook just until the soup begins to bubble. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Serve immediately, garnished with Campfire salt.