Warming butternut squash soup tastes like autumn in a bowl

About the recipe

Roasting the butternut squash before adding to the soup deepens the sweetness and complexity of the squash, and it also means less time over a steaming pot.

This recipe doubles easily if you’re planning to serve a crowd — or just want leftovers.

Serves: 6

Hands on Time: 2 hours

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

1 (4-pound) butternut squash, halved and seeded

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 onion, roughly chopped

6 cloves garlic, peeled

2 bay leaves and 2 sprigs thyme, tied together with kitchen twine

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup sherry vinegar

Instructions

Heat the oven to 400 degrees.

Using your hands, rub each squash half with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Season both halves with salt and pepper and tightly wrap each half in aluminum foil. Place directly on the center rack of the oven and roast until the squash is completely soft and caramelized, 45 to 60 minutes. Let cool slightly and scoop the flesh away from the skin with a spoon. Discard the skin.

In a large stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and a generous pinch of salt, and cook until the onion is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the herbs and nutmeg and cook for 30 seconds. Add the cooked squash, chicken broth, cream, maple syrup, sherry vinegar and another generous pinch of salt.

Return to a simmer, reduce the heat to low and cook until the flavors have melded, about 30 minutes. Using a tabletop or immersion blender, pureé the soup until completely smooth. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Serve hot