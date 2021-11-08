Serve this hearty baked potato soup with a salad and bread for an easy winter meal
About the recipe
This baked potato soup can be ready in less than 30 minutes. It leaves aside the salt-laden "cream of" soups and copious amounts of heavy cream, relying instead on the natural starch of potatoes and a touch of flour to lend a comforting richness. Serve with an array of traditional baked potato toppings, such as scallions, bacon and cheese.
Serves: Makes 2 generous quarts
Hands on Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 onion, chopped
1 carrot, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
4 cups homemade chicken stock or low-fat, reduced-sodium chicken broth
3 cups 2 percent milk
4 russet potatoes, peeled and cubed (about 1 3/4 pounds)
1 cup grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese (about 12 ounces)
Optional garnishes could include:
Chopped scallions
Bacon bits
Sour cream
Hot sauce
Instructions
In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot and celery, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds.
Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in the stock, followed by the milk. Add the potatoes, increase the heat to high and bring the soup to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.
Add the cheese, a little at a time, stirring until melted and smooth after each addition. Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper. Purée the soup with an immersion blender. Leave it coarse for a more rustic soup, or purée it until smooth for a more elegant result.
To serve, ladle the soup into warmed bowls. Serve with the toppings on the side.