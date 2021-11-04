Brown butter whipped sugar-free sweet potatoes are easy to make

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

Roasting sweet potatoes in their jackets amplifies their natural sweetness without adding any additional sugar. Browning the butter involves separating the milk solids from the butterfat and toasting them on the bottom of the pot. Watch the butter carefully, as it can turn from browned to burnt very quickly. Brown butter adds a nuttiness to the dish and deepens the flavor of the sweet potatoes.

Serves: 4

Hands on time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 large sweet potatoes

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the sweet potatoes on the prepared baking sheet and roast until the potatoes are completely soft and give off a dark syrup, about 1 hour. Let cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, remove the skins from the sweet potatoes.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Continue to cook the butter until it separates and the milk solids on the bottom of the pot have turned golden brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat.

In a food processor, combine the peeled sweet potatoes and nutmeg. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in the brown butter. Continue to process until the potatoes are silky and smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve hot.