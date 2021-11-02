Chef Linton Hopkins’ Holeman and Finch-worthy Southern pimento cheese recipe

Linton and Gina Hopkins

Holeman and Finch

About the recipe

This pimento cheese is served at Holeman and Finch and the former Restaurant Eugene, where it appeared in mini pimento cheese macarons. The base recipe is one that Hopkins and his wife Gina created together at home when they first started dating.

Serves: 6 to 8

Hands on time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 red bell peppers

2 cups coarsely shredded sharp yellow cheddar cheese

1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon juice from a jar of bread and butter pickles (optional)

1/4 teaspoon Tabasco

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Saltine crackers, for serving

Instructions

Light a grill or preheat the broiler. Place the bell peppers over the hot fire or under the broiler and cook, turning until charred all over. Transfer the bell peppers to a plate and let to cool to room temperature.

Peel the roasted peppers and discard the cores and seeds. Cut the peppers into 1/8-inch dice and pat dry with paper towels.

In a large bowl, mix the diced peppers with the cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, pickle juice (if using) and Tabasco. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve with the crackers.