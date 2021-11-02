Make this creamy slow-cooked Mexican Street Corn dip for your holiday guests

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

If you have an Instant Pot, this creamy corn dip comes together fairly quickly. Don't be afraid of the long cook time; most of it happens in slow cook mode.

This recipe is courtesy of Instant Pot, which has a recently updated app packed with delicious offerings.

Hands on time: 10 minutes

Total time: 2 hours 10 minutes

Servings: 12

Ingredients

4 cobs of corn, kernels removed, or approximately 3 cups of corn, fresh or frozen

3 tbsp unsalted butter

1/2 cup shallots small diced

1 teaspoon garlic cloves minced

2 jalapeños seeded and small diced

1 block of cream cheese softened (8 ounces)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 cup shredded taco cheese mix

1/2 cup feta cheese

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon fajita seasoning

Dash Tabasco or to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

2 green onions sliced

1/8 cup cilantro finely chopped, optional

Instructions

Select saute-high on your Instant Pot and set the time for 30 minutes. Press start.

Add the butter to the inner pot. When the butter is melted, add the shallot, salt and pepper and cook, occasionally stirring, until softened.

Add garlic and jalapeno to the inner pot. Sauté for 1 minute, then add the kernels into the inner pot and sauté for an extra 2-3 minutes.

Press the cancel button.

Select slow cook-low and set the time to 2 hours. Press start.

Add the cream cheese, mayonnaise, shredded taco cheese mix, feta cheese, chili powder and fajita seasoning. Add Tabasco if using. Give it a stir, close the lid and set to vent.

When 1 hour remains in the cooking time, carefully open the lid, stir and then replace the lid.

When fully cooked, serve in a bowl topped with green onion and chopped cilantro.