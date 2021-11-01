This vegan cornbread recipe tastes like tradition without the dairy

Rene Johnson

Serve this dairy-free cornbread at your plant-based Thanksgiving table. This recipe also pairs well with vegan succotash or anything soupy and comforting.

This recipe comes from Blackberry Soul chef Rene Johnson, author of From My Heart to Your Table: Vegan and Traditional Soul Food Cookbook.

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup flour

1 cup cornmeal

1/2 cup sugar or 2/3 cup if you prefer sweeter

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cup of whole oat milk

1/2 stick of melted avocado butter

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare a baking pan with choice of non-stick technique.

Combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in medium-size mixing bowl.

In another mixing bowl add oat milk, 1/2 cup melted butter. Mix well until nice and smooth. Add milk mixture to flour mixture, until well blended. Pour into prepared pan.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown and firm to touch.