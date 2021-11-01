Make this vegan, sunny Southern succotash for your meat-free Thanksgiving

Rene Johnson

Every culture has a rendition of this recipe. Some cultures add lima beans, some add hamburger meat, some add turnips. Mine is super fresh veggies, Southern-style!

This recipe comes from Blackberry Soul chef Rene Johnson, author of From My Heart to Your Table: Vegan and Traditional Soul Food Cookbook.

Ingredients

4 to 5 large fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped

½ cup of olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium bell pepper, diced

1 can of sweet corn

1 1/2 teaspoon of granulated onion

1 ½ teaspoon of granulated garlic 1 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt

2 tablespoons of sugar

Instructions

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat, add onions, bell peppers, celery and garlic. Cook for 3 minutes.

Add fresh tomatoes, spices and sugar. Cook on medium heat for 30 minutes until tomatoes are a rich red. Lower heat to medium-low and add corn. Cook until mixture is warm all the way through.