Make this vegan, sunny Southern succotash for your meat-free Thanksgiving
Every culture has a rendition of this recipe. Some cultures add lima beans, some add hamburger meat, some add turnips. Mine is super fresh veggies, Southern-style!
This recipe comes from Blackberry Soul chef Rene Johnson, author of From My Heart to Your Table: Vegan and Traditional Soul Food Cookbook.
Ingredients
4 to 5 large fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped
½ cup of olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium bell pepper, diced
1 can of sweet corn
1 1/2 teaspoon of granulated onion
1 ½ teaspoon of granulated garlic 1 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt
2 tablespoons of sugar
Instructions
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat, add onions, bell peppers, celery and garlic. Cook for 3 minutes.
Add fresh tomatoes, spices and sugar. Cook on medium heat for 30 minutes until tomatoes are a rich red. Lower heat to medium-low and add corn. Cook until mixture is warm all the way through.