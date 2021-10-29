This lemony white bean dip is lighter than hummus

Southern Kitchen

Cool Kitchen: No Oven, No Stove, No Sweat by Lauren Chattman

About the recipe

Like hummus, only lighter, this dip can be turned into a sandwich spread, or served with red bell pepper strips, celery ribs and pita wedges for a healthy, no-cook appetizer platter.

Recipe adapted from "Cool Kitchen: No Oven, No Stove, No Sweat" by Lauren Chattman (Morrow Cookbooks, 2000)

Serves: 8

Hands on Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 cloves garlic

2 (15-ounce) cans white beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup packed fresh parsley leaves

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions

Place the garlic cloves in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Add the beans, parsley, lemon juice and olive oil and process until smooth. Add the salt, adjusting to taste. Spoon into a serving bowl and serve.

Nutrition

Per serving: 190 calories (percent of calories from fat, 33), 8 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 7 grams fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 143 milligrams sodium.