This lemony white bean dip is lighter than hummus
About the recipe
Like hummus, only lighter, this dip can be turned into a sandwich spread, or served with red bell pepper strips, celery ribs and pita wedges for a healthy, no-cook appetizer platter.
Recipe adapted from "Cool Kitchen: No Oven, No Stove, No Sweat" by Lauren Chattman (Morrow Cookbooks, 2000)
Serves: 8
Hands on Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
2 cloves garlic
2 (15-ounce) cans white beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup packed fresh parsley leaves
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
Instructions
Place the garlic cloves in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Add the beans, parsley, lemon juice and olive oil and process until smooth. Add the salt, adjusting to taste. Spoon into a serving bowl and serve.
Nutrition
Per serving: 190 calories (percent of calories from fat, 33), 8 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 7 grams fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 143 milligrams sodium.