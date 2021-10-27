This popular Pumpkin Skillet Crumble comes together fast and tastes like fall

Reprinted with permission from A New Take on Cake by Anne Byrn copyright © 2021. Photographs by Danielle Atkins. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.

About this recipe

The original version of this recipe has been a favorite for 20 years. It’s a nice change from pumpkin pie, plus it’s portable and so easy to make. All that is still true with this new recipe. But now the crust is crispier, the crumble more decadent, and the pumpkin filling creamier.

Prep: 15 to 20 minutes

Bake time: 45 to 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 (15.25-ounce) package yellow or butter cake mix

1 cup (packed) light brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

16 tablespoons (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons

½ cup chopped pecans or walnuts

3 large eggs

1 (15-ounce) can unsweetened pumpkin puree

1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk

1/2 teaspoon maple extract (optional)

Sweetened whipped cream (recipe follows)

Instructions

Place a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 350°F.

For the crumble, place 1 cup of the cake mix in a food processor or a large mixing bowl. Add 2/3 cup of the brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, and 8 tablespoons (1 stick) of the chilled butter. Pulse or beat until the mixture comes together into a ball, 1 to 2 minutes. Fold in the pecans. Remove to a medium bowl and set the crumble aside.

For the crust, place the remaining cake mix in the food processor or mixing bowl — no need to wash it — and add 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon, the remaining 8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter and 1 of the eggs. Pulse or beat until the mixture is smooth, about 1 minute. It should have the consistency of thick frosting. Using a metal icing spatula, spread this crust mixture into the bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of a 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Set aside.

For the filling, place the pumpkin, evaporated milk, maple extract (if using) and the remaining 2 eggs, 1/3 cup brown sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon in the food processor or mixing bowl. Pulse or beat until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour the filling into the crust. With your fingers, break the crumble into pieces and scatter it over the pumpkin filling, nearly covering the top.

Place the skillet in the oven and bake until golden brown and it jiggles slightly when you shake the pan, 45 to 50 minutes.

Serve warm with whipped cream. Remove leftover cake from the skillet and store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to three days. You can reheat the cake in a metal pie or cake pan in a 300°F oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

Sweetened whipped cream

1 cup heavy cream

2 to 4 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Chill a large mixing bowl and electric mixer beaters in the freezer for a few minutes or in the refrigerator for 15 minutes while you measure the ingredients.

Pour the cream into the chilled bowl and beat with the electric mixer on high speed until it thickens, about 1 1/2 minutes. Stop the machine and add the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla. Beat on high speed until firm (but not stiff ) peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Use this right away to frost or fill a cake or store the whipped cream, covered, in the refrigerator for several hours.