These 'Boo-nies' brownies from a New Orleans pastry chef hide surprise candy treats

Courtesy of Treybert Rintala

New Orleans pastry chef Treybert Rintala provided this recipe for these adorable ghost-topped brownies.

In his hometown, Rintala offers a free Friday meal popup for food-insecure New Orleanians. Learn more about his efforts here.

These brownies are decadent with chocolate and have a surprise: there are marshmallows, candy corn, M&Ms and more hidden inside.

Ingredients

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, cut into cubes, plus more for pan

1 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar, packed

3 large eggs

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

5 chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

1/2 cup M&Ms

1/2 cup candy corn

16 large marshmallows

1 1/2 cup white chocolate chips

3 tablespoons coconut oil

Black decorating gel

Instructions

Make brownies:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Brush a 9x9-inch baking pan with butter and line with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides. Butter the parchment paper.

Set a large heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Add to the bowl a 1/2 cup of the butter and the chocolate chips and melt, stirring until smooth. Remove bowl from heat and whisk in sugars. Whisk in eggs, one at a time, until fully combined.

Whisk in cocoa powder and salt, then fold in flour, chopped Reese’s, M&M’s and candy corn. Pour batter into baking pan.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs, 35 minutes. Let cool completely.

Make ghosts:

Use the overhanging parchment paper to lift brownies out of pan, then cut into 16 squares. Arrange squares on a parchment-paper-lined rimmed baking sheet. Top each square with a marshmallow.

In a medium heatproof bowl, microwave white chocolate chips with coconut oil until melted. Stir until smooth.

Drizzle chocolate over each marshmallow-topped brownie. Refrigerate until set, about 10 minutes.

Use black decorating gel to create eyes and a mouth on each marshmallow.