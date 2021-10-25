These peanut butter and chocolate Halloween spider cookies are creepy-cute

Courtesy of Once Again Nut Butter

About the recipe

These adorable spider cookies are courtesy of Once Again Nut Butter. But you can use any kind of nut butter to make these tasty Halloween treats.

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup Once Again Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, No Stir

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

24 round chocolate truffles

1/4 cup Once Again Organic Hazelnut Spread

48 candy eyes

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

Blend softened butter and peanut butter in mixer until smooth. Add in the brown and granulated sugar until smooth. Finally, add in the vanilla and egg. Beat until smooth.

In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Slowly pour the flour mixture into the mixer. Mix until well combined.

Shape into small balls about 1 inch in diameter. Place on the baking sheet. At this point, you can either refrigerate the dough to bake later or bake the cookies now.

Bake cookies for 8 minutes. Remove cookies and using a small spoon indent the middle of the cookie where the truffle will be placed once finished. Once indentations are made, place back in your oven for two minutes or until golden brown.

Let the cookies cool completely.

Once the cookies are cooled, place the Once Again Amoré Organic Hazelnut Spread with Milk Chocolate in a Ziploc bag and cut the corner to frost the cookies.

Place a small amount of Amoré in the middle of the cookie and then place a truffle on top to bind it to the cookie itself. Please note: if the cookies are still warm the chocolate will melt and things will get messy.

Once all the truffles are placed, add your spider legs with the chocolate. Then place a small dot on the truffles with the chocolate to attach the candy eyes.