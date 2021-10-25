Let your kids help you make these apple-peanut butter 'Monster Mouths' for Halloween

About this recipe

These Monster Mouths make a perfect Halloween lunch box treat or a fun party snack for kids. The recipe calls for vegan Dandies mini marshmallows for the teeth, but you can use any kind of mini marshmallows you'd like. You can also use a nut-free butter, like sunflower seed butter, if needed. Get creative with garnishes to make your mouths extra creepy.

Ingredients

Apples (one apple makes four mouths)

Dandies mini marshmallows

Peanut butter

Candy eyeballs sprinkles

Sprinkles

Toothpicks (cut in half)

Instructions

To make marshmallow teeth:

Cut mini marshmallows in half diagonally.

To make marshmallow eyes:

Add a dab of peanut butter to the top of a mini marshmallow and press candy eyeball onto it.

To assemble mouths:

Core and cut apples into eight slices.

Spread peanut butter onto one apple slice. Top with marshmallow teeth.

Spread another apple slice with peanut butter and press on top of the marshmallow teeth, squeezing the apple slices gently together to form a mouth.

Fill mouth with sprinkles.

Attach marshmallow eyes by inserting one end of a toothpick into the marshmallow and the other end into the top apple slice.

Continue with the remaining slices.