How to make creamy, standout grits just like the chefs at Husk Nashville

Ben Norton, executive chef, Husk

About this recipe

These grits serve as the centerpiece of the Plate of Southern vegetables at Husk Nashville.

The recipe calls for Marsh Hen Mill grits, formerly Geechie Boy. The Edisto-based mill uses several different types of corn for its stone ground grits. Depending on the variety you choose, you may need to cook them a little longer and add a little more water, so it's best to keep an eye on them as they cook.

Ingredients

3 quarts water

1 quart Marsh Hen Mill Grits

1 pound shredded cheese

2 ounces butter

Salt to taste

Hot sauce to taste

Instructions

Bring water to a simmer in a large, wide pot.

As the water is simmering, stream the grits in while whisking. Continue to stir until the mixture comes back up to a simmer (you’ll notice that they begin to tighten up). Break up any lumps that form.

Once the grits have cooked into a uniform mixture, turn the heat to low, cover, and continue to cook for about 2 hours, stirring often. The grits are done when they’re tender and have lost the raw starchy flavor.

Remove from heat and stir in cheese, butter, hot sauce, and salt.