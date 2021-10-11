Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding is a delicious way to use leftover bread

Sarah Gonzalez

Similar to a French toast casserole, bread pudding is a fantastic way to use up odds and ends of bread, making it an economical dish. On the rare occasion that we had leftover cinnamon rolls at the bakery, they made their way into this Saturday special.

Whether you use cinnamon rolls, brioche or another type of sweet bread, this will surely be a crowd-pleaser.

This recipe is courtesy of Baking with the Bread Lady: 100 Delicious Recipes You Can Master at Home.

Yield: One 9 x 13-inch pan

Prep time: 10 minutes

Inactive time: 8 hours

Bake time: 30-40 minutes

For the bread pudding

4 large eggs

2 cups whole buttermilk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons honey bourbon or whiskey

1/2 cups pecans, chopped (optional)

8 cups cinnamon rolls or brioche, cubed

2 tablespoons turbinado sugar

For the bourbon sauce

1/4 cup (1/2stick) butter

3 tablespoons heavy cream

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons honey bourbon or whiskey

Instructions

For the bread pudding:

Prepare a 9x13-inch pan with nonstick spray. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, buttermilk, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, white sugar and bourbon. Stir in pecans, and then fold in cubed cinnamon rolls or bread, coating evenly.

Pour bread mixture into prepared pan, cover tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight, or at least 8 hours.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove bread pudding from refrigerator and remove plastic wrap. Sprinkle with turbinado sugar and bake for 30-40 minutes.

For bourbon sauce:

In a saucepan over medium-low heat, combine butter, heavy cream, brown sugar and bourbon. Simmer until thickened, stirring frequently. Remove from heat, cool slightly and drizzle over bread pudding to serve.