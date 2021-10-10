Whipped butternut squash

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

Roasting butternut squash concentrates its natural sugars, resulting in a side dish reminiscent of sweet potatoes, but with more nutty complexity.

Serves: 3 to 4

Hands On Time: 1 hour and 0 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 0 minutes

Ingredients

1 (4-pound) butternut squash, halved and seeded

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more if needed

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 sprigs fresh sage

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Instructions

Heat the oven to 375 degrees.

Place the squash halves on a baking sheet and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Liberally season with salt and pepper and top with the sage sprigs. Roast the squash until the flesh is completely soft and lightly caramelized, about 45 minutes. Let cool until easy to handle.

Use a spoon to scoop the flesh from the skin. Discard skins and place the cooked squash in the bowl of a food processor. Add the remaining olive oil and nutmeg, and pureé until completely smooth. If mixture is too thick, add more olive oil until it reaches your desired consistency. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve warm.