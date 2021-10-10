Squash casserole
About the recipe
This cheesy veggie casserole is a super side dish. Use a potato masher to squish the squash after cooking.
Recipe courtesy of The Lovett School.
Serves: 12
Hands On Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour and 0 minutes
Ingredients
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
10 small yellow squash, cut into large cubes
1 large Vidalia onion, thinly sliced
3 garlic cloves, minced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
8 ounces (1 1/2 cups) sharp cheddar cheese, cut into small cubes
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley
3 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces
Instructions
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add squash and onion and cook until until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Drain off any excess liquid and and mash slightly. Transfer mixture to a baking pan and stir in grated cheddar. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.
In a bowl, combine bread crumbs, parmesan cheese and parsley. Sprinkle on top of casserole and dot with butter. Bake for 25 minutes or until top is bubbly and browned.