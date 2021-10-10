Squash casserole

Southern Kitchen

This cheesy veggie casserole is a super side dish. Use a potato masher to squish the squash after cooking.

Recipe courtesy of The Lovett School.

Serves: 12

Hands On Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 0 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

10 small yellow squash, cut into large cubes

1 large Vidalia onion, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces (1 1/2 cups) sharp cheddar cheese, cut into small cubes

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

3 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces

Instructions

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add squash and onion and cook until until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Drain off any excess liquid and and mash slightly. Transfer mixture to a baking pan and stir in grated cheddar. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

In a bowl, combine bread crumbs, parmesan cheese and parsley. Sprinkle on top of casserole and dot with butter. Bake for 25 minutes or until top is bubbly and browned.