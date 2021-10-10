Raspberry Mint Popsicles

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

These homemade popsicles are easy to make, require no actual cooking and taste purely of fresh raspberries. If you don’t want to take the time to strain the seeds, that’s okay too; however, the texture, appearance and overall mouthfeel of the pops are much better when you do.

Serves: 6

Hands On Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 8 hours and 10 minutes

Ingredients

6 cups raspberries

1 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

12 fresh mint leaves, chopped

Instructions

In a food processor, pureé raspberries, water, sugar and lemon juice until loose and smooth. Pour mixture through a mesh strainer into a bowl to remove any seeds. Stir in mint until evenly incorporated. Pour strained berry mixture into popsicle molds and freeze until solid, 8 hours. Serve.