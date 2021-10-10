Raspberry Mint Popsicles
Southern Kitchen
About the recipe
These homemade popsicles are easy to make, require no actual cooking and taste purely of fresh raspberries. If you don’t want to take the time to strain the seeds, that’s okay too; however, the texture, appearance and overall mouthfeel of the pops are much better when you do.
Serves: 6
Hands On Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 8 hours and 10 minutes
Ingredients
6 cups raspberries
1 cup water
1/2 cup sugar
Juice of 1 lemon
12 fresh mint leaves, chopped
Instructions
In a food processor, pureé raspberries, water, sugar and lemon juice until loose and smooth. Pour mixture through a mesh strainer into a bowl to remove any seeds. Stir in mint until evenly incorporated. Pour strained berry mixture into popsicle molds and freeze until solid, 8 hours. Serve.