Bread and butter pickles

About the recipe

This is more of a quick pickle with a sweeter flavor, as opposed to a fermented pickle, which tends to take on more sour and salty notes.

Pouring the pickling liquid over the cucumbers while still warm will expedite the pickling process. You can also reserve the excess liquid for use at a later date. Just bring it to a boil again before using. However, you cannot use pickling liquid more than once.

The pickles are best if they have the chance to soak in the liquid overnight; however, you can serve them after three hours.

Serves: 4 cups

Hands On Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 3 hours and 15 minutes

Ingredients

3 English cucumbers, sliced approximately 1/4 inch thick

4 cups water

2 cups apple cider vinegar

2 1/2 cups sugar

1/4 cup kosher salt

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

4 whole cloves

Instructions

Place the sliced cucumbers in large sealable jars or an airtight container with a tight-fitting lid.

Combine all remaining ingredients in a non-reactive saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the salt and the sugar.

Pour the vinegar mixture over the cucumbers. Let cool to room temperature and then refrigerate. Let the pickles chill at least 3 hours, or preferably overnight, before serving.