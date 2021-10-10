Chipotle cauliflower tacos

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

For this dish, cauliflower florets are roasted at a high temperature, coated in a thick chipotle and garlic paste. Corn tortillas and charred poblano peppers help round out the tacos and give them a flavorful kick. Of course I couldn’t give up my salsa verde addiction, they’re best paired with the traditional Mexican salsa. A squeeze of lime ties all these flavors together and in 25 minutes tops, you have a mouthwatering meal that will keep you on track for Lent and afterwards.

Serves: 2

Hands On Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

3 cloves garlic, peeled

2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

1 (1.41-ounce) packet Goya Sazon Culantro y Achiote

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 poblano peppers, stemmed, seeded and sliced into thin strips

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 corn tortillas

1/4 to 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Salsa verde, for serving

Lime wedges, for serving

Instructions

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a mortar and pestle or a food processor, blend the garlic and chipotle peppers to form a thick paste. Transfer to a large bowl and add the cauliflower, Sazon and 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add in a little extra adobo sauce from the chipotle peppers and toss until the cauliflower is well coated in the spice mixture.

Spread the cauliflower in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and roast until the florets are nicely charred, about 25 minutes.

While the cauliflower roasts, heat the remaining olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the poblano peppers and cook, stirring frequently, until well charred. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.

When the cauliflower is almost finished, place the tortillas on a second baking sheet and bake until warmed through, about 5 minutes.

Serve the cauliflower on the hot tortillas, topped with the poblano peppers, cilantro, salsa verde and a squeeze of lime juice.