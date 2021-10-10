Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

Popularized at New Orleans’ Brennan’s restaurant, bananas foster involves flambeéing bananas in a quick toffee of butter and brown sugar. Search for ripe bananas, which will soften faster in the skillet.

Serves: 2

Hands On Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup dark brown sugar, packed

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

4 ripe bananas, peeled and halved

1/2 cup dark rum

Zest of 1 orange

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Instructions

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium-low heat. Add the brown sugar, nutmeg and salt, and cook, stirring constantly, until the sugar is completely dissolved, about 3 minutes.

Add the bananas to the pan and cook, flipping once, until both sides have softened and browned, about 3 minutes.

Turn off the heat and add the rum. Carefully turn the pan away from you and ignite the rum with a long match or kitchen lighter. Return the skillet to medium-low heat and cook, shaking constantly, until the flames have died off. Turn off the heat and the add orange zest. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with vanilla ice cream.