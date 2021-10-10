Apple cream cheese crumb cakes

Southern Kitchen

Serves: 12

Hands On Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

Crumb Topping

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Apple Filling

3 large Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and coarsely chopped

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

Batter

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 large eggs

Instructions

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line and spray one jumbo 12-cup muffin pan or two 6-cup muffin pans with paper liners.

To make the crumb topping: In a medium bowl, use your hands to combine all of the ingredients, forming large crumbs. Add more flour, as needed, if the mixture is too moist.

To make the filling: In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients, stirring until the apples are well-coated with the sugar and spices.

To make the batter: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.

With an electric mixer on medium speed, cream together the sugar, cream cheese, butter and vanilla until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Reduce the speed to medium-low and beat in the flour mixture until smooth.

Using your hands, drain the excess liquid from the apple mixture. Gently fold the apples into the batter just until evenly incorporated. Do not over mix.

Divide the batter between the muffin cups. Sprinkle the crumb topping on top and push into the batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cakes comes out clean and the topping is golden brown, 25 to 35 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 15 minutes in the pan and then transfer to a cooling rack to cool to room temperature. Serve.