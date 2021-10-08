Pecan tassies are miniature pecan pies, so go ahead and eat several

Belinda Smith-Sullivan

About the recipe

Belinda Smith-Sullivan include this classic recipe of miniature pecan pies in her cookbook "Southern Sugar" (Gibbs Smith).

Serves: 24

Ingredients

1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup chopped pecans, divided

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

1 large egg, room temperature

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of kosher salt

1 cup packed light brown sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 24-count mini-muffin pan with non-stick spray.

In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and cream cheese with a hand mixer. Add the flour and mix until well blended. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Divide dough into 24 even pieces (using a scoop makes this easier) and, using a small wooden tart tamper, press dough into the bottoms and sides of prepared muffin pan. If you don’t have a tart tamper, you can use your fingers to press the dough into the cups. Dough should reach the top of the cups. Evenly divide 1⁄2 of the chopped pecans between the muffin cups and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the melted butter, egg, vanilla, and salt. Add brown sugar and 1⁄2 of the remaining pecans and mix until blended and smooth. Using a small scoop, fill each cup evenly to about 3⁄4 full and sprinkle the last of the remaining chopped pecans evenly among the cups. Bake for 20–25 minutes or until center is almost set. Remove from oven and cool completely in the pan on a wire rack.

Recipe of photo courtesy of Gibbs Smith.