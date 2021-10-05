Kevin Belton's Louisiana Catfish with Okra and Corn

Kevin Belton

About the recipe

Chef Kevin Belton, born and raised in New Orleans, is an affable ambassador of Louisiana flavor. His 2021 cookbook "Cookin' Louisiana" (Gibbs Smith) explores every parish of the state. The companion television series, produced by New Orleans' WYES, aired on 93% of the PBS stations in the United States. Learn more about Belton in this American South interview.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 cups sliced okra

1 3⁄4 cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen

1 onion, diced

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons Creole seasoning, divided

1 pound catfish fillets, patted dry and cut into 4 portions

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Combine okra, corn, onion, salt, 1 tablespoon oil, and 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning in a large bowl. Spread the mixture out on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring twice, until the vegetables are tender and beginning to brown, 20–25 minutes.

Sprinkle both sides of catfish with the remaining Creole seasoning. Heat the remaining oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium, add the fish and cook until just cooked through and starting to brown, about 4 minutes per side. Serve with the roasted vegetables.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Gibbs Smith.