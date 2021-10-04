Instant Pot applesauce makes the old-fashioned art of preserving apples easier

Southern Kitchen

About the recipe

Preserve some of your excess apples by turning them into a vibrant, fresh applesauce. Using only a minimal amount of added sweetness, this recipe relies on a combination of sweet and tart apples to blow away any applesauce you’ll ever find in a jar. It makes a tasty accompaniment to pork, duck, pancakes and French toast.

Serves: 6

Hands On Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

2 Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

1/2 cup water

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

In an Instant Pot, combine all ingredients and close the lid. Cook on the manual function for 6 minutes, then release the pressure when the timer sounds. Use a spatula or potato masher to break down the apples. Alternatively, if you prefer a smoother texture, puree in a blender or food processor. Cool, store in an airtight container, and refrigerate until ready to serve.