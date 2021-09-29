This Southern Peach Cobbler has a secret: It's entirely dairy-free but still delicious

Shanika Graham-White

Orchids + Sweet Tea

About the recipe

This recipe is courtesy of Orchids + Sweet Tea. It's been edited for brevity.

This Vegan Southern Peach Cobbler is a beautiful rendition of a classic cobbler. It has a true Southern touch and is entirely vegan and dairy-free. Sweet maple-cinnamon biscuits are the perfect buttery topping to serve with dairy-free ice cream for a delightful dessert.

I like to serve my Southern-style cobbler with scoops of vegan ice cream (I love So Delicious’ brand). You can also make quick homemade whipped cream to go with this easy one-pan dessert.

You can easily make this recipe gluten-free and vegan. Simply substitute the all-purpose flour for 1 1/2 cups of almond or coconut flour + 1/2 cup oat flour. Add 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda as well, and follow the recipe as written.

This dish is best enjoyed the day it’s made, as the peaches can turn the biscuits soggy during storage. You can also make the cobbler a few hours ahead of time.

Alternatively, you can make and shape the biscuits in advance and prepare the filling. Keep them separately and assemble and bake just before serving. The unbaked biscuits can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days or frozen for up to three months. The peach filling should be stored in the fridge for up to three days.

To make biscuits gluten-free, simply use 1 1/2 cups of almond or coconut flour and 1/2 cup of oat flour instead of all-purpose flour. Bob’s Red Mill has great options in these types of flour. In addition, add 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda to recipe. Follow the remainder of the recipe.

Hands on time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredient notes

If you’re wondering how to pack all of the classic Southern flavors and textures in a dessert without any dairy or eggs, here’s what you need to know.

First, find the following ingredients for the Maple Cinnamon Biscuits on your cobbler:

All-purpose flour. I always use organic flour from Bob’s Red Mill because it’s certified vegan.

Baking powder. This is essential to help your cobbler topping rise.

Cane sugar. Again, choose organic!

Cinnamon and nutmeg. These two dried spices add a delicious warming note to every bite of cobbler.

Vegan butter. Use your favorite brand. If you’re avoiding soy, make sure it’s soy-free.

Almond milk. Feel free to use different plant-based milk. For nut-free, soy, hemp or oat milk are all great options.

Maple syrup. Make sure it’s pure maple syrup, not the fake stuff!

For the Peach Cobbler Filling, you’ll need:

Sliced peaches. You can use fresh or frozen peaches, which means this is a year-round recipe! If you use frozen fruit, dust the peach slices in a few tablespoons of flour before adding them to the recipe. This helps absorb some of the excess moisture on the frozen fruit.

Brown sugar. I use Sugar in the Raw, which is certified vegan.

Arrowroot starch. This is a great thickener for vegan recipes. You can also use tapioca flour, cornstarch, or more flour instead.

Cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. For more warming flavors!

Vanilla. Make sure you use real vanilla extract for the best flavor.

Vegan butter. Again, check for soy-free and/or nut-free if you have an allergy.

Ingredients

For the cobbler topping

1 cup organic all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 cup organic brown sugar

1/4 cup organic cane sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 cup vegan butter, cut into pieces

1/4 cup almond milk + 2 tablespoons (You can use your fave plant-based milk)

For the peach filling

10 medium fresh peaches, sliced

1/2 cup organic brown sugar

1/2 cup organic cane sugar

1 teaspoon arrowroot starch or cornstarch

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup vegan butter

1 teaspoon freshly-squeezed lemon juice

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and lightly grease a medium 10-inch skillet with vegan butter.

For the Maple Cinnamon Biscuit Topping:

In a large bowl, add together the flour, baking powder, both sugars, cinnamon and salt, whisking everything until combined.

Add in the butter and using a pastry blender (or two forks), blend the butter into the dry ingredients until the butter is pea-sized.

Add the milk and stir everything together using a rubber spatula until just combined. Note: Don't overmix!

For the peach filling:

In a large bowl, toss together the sliced peaches, both sugars, arrowroot, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and vanilla, mixing until well combined and peaches are fully coated. Place the peach mixture into the prepared skillet, evenly spreading everything out. Add pieces of butter in between peaches, tucking them in slightly.

Using a spoon or large ice cream scoop, scoop 2 tablespoons of dough at a time and place onto the peaches about an inch apart.

Brush biscuits with a bit of melted butter and bake for 35-40 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown and peaches are bubbling through.

Remove the cobbler from the oven and serve immediately with a scoop of your favorite dairy-free ice cream or CocoWhip.