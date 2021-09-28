This sweet, spiced Latin American corn drink can be re-invented with any fresh fruit

About the recipe

Chicha Morada is a Peruvian soft drink. made with purple corn and fruit.

This recipe can be modified to add whatever fresh fruit is available, including apples or figs if they're in season, as well as any dry fruit that may be in the pantry.

The Maiz Morado, or purple corn at the heart of the beverage is an Andean specialty and can be found at Latin markets.

Serves 4-6

Hands On Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 1.5 hours

Ingredients

1 pack 15-ounce Maiz Morado (purple corn)

1 can of pineapple chunks in syrup

1 can of peaches in syrup

3 cinnamon sticks

6 cloves

3 liters water

1 tablespoon salt

1 cup sugar, or to taste

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 orange, juiced

1-2 limes, juiced

Instructions

Toast the spices first, cinnamon and cloves, and set aside. Rinse the purple corn under cold water, and then place the purple corn, ears and all, and water in pot and add the toasted spices.

Bring the water to a boil and then lower heat and simmer for 1 hour.

After an hour, add the peaches with syrup, pineapple with syrup, then simmer for 15 minutes. Cut off heat and let the drink rest for 20 minutes. Strain out solids, reserving liquid.

To the liquid, add salt and sugar then all citrus juice.

Check seasoning and flavor. If needed, add more sugar or more citrus juice. If available, add piloncillo. Best served chilled over ice.