Trio of Herbed Summer Finger Sandwiches

About the recipe

Little sandwiches are perfect for summer parties: They’re casual and easy to grab on the go.

Serves: 16

Hands On Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Tomato and Basil Sandwiches

8 slices white bread

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 large tomatoes, sliced thin

1 bunch fresh basil, sliced in ribbons

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cucumber and Arugula Sandwiches

6 spinach flour tortillas

3 ounces low-fat cream cheese

1 small clove garlic, minced

1 cup fresh arugula leaves

1 large cucumber, peel and thinly sliced

Avocado, Chipotle and Cilantro Rounds

2 pieces lavash flatbread

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon chipotle puree (see note)

1 avocado, peeled, pitted and coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 Roma tomato, chopped (optional)

Instructions

To make Tomato and Basil Sandwiches: Spread one side of each slice of white bread with 1 1/2 teaspoons mayonnaise. Arrange sliced tomatoes on 4 of the slices; sprinkle with basil ribbons. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with remaining 4 slices bread; cut each sandwich into quarters.

To make Cucumber and Arugula Sandwiches: Place 2 of the tortillas on work surface. In a small bowl, combine cream cheese and minced garlic. Spread each tortilla with 1/4 of the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with 1/4 of the arugula. Cover with a single layer of sliced cucumbers. Top each with another tortilla; spread with remaining cream cheese. Repeat layers of arugula and cucumbers; top with remaining tortillas. Cut each sandwich into 8 wedges.

To make Avocado, Chipotle and Cilantro Rounds: Place the flatbreads on a work surface. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and chipotle puree. Spread half of mixture on each flatbread. Sprinkle each with half of the chopped avocado, cilantro and tomato, if using. Roll each flatbread tightly into a log and cut crosswise into 8 slices.

Note: To make chipotle puree: In a food processor, puree contents of 1 small can (7 ounces) of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce.