Chef Elliott’s Shrimp and Hominy Grits

Southern Kitchen

Guest Columnist

About the recipe

This recipe was submitted by Southern Kitchen reader and Atlanta-based chef Elliott Farmer.

Serves: 6

Hands On Time: 1 hour and 0 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 0 minutes

Ingredients

3 cups water

1 cup ground hominy grits

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups half and half

2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined

Juice of 1 lemon

Pinch cayenne

1 pound andouille sausage, sliced 1/4 inch thick

5 slices bacon

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/4 cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese

Instructions

In a large saucepan with a lid, bring the water, grits, and 2 teaspoons salt to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir in the half-and-half, reduce the heat to low, and simmer until the grits are thickened and tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Keep warm.

In a medium bowl, toss the shrimp with lemon juice, cayenne and a few pinches of salt.

In a large skillet, cook the andouille over medium heat until browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer the sausage to a large bowl. In the same skillet, cook the bacon over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Leaving the bacon fat in the skillet, transfer bacon slices to paper towels, let cool, and crumble.

Return the skillet to medium heat and add the peppers, onion and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is translucent, about 8 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the sausage and stir in the shrimp.

In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. When the butter is foamy, whisk in the flour. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture is medium brown in color, 8 to 10 minutes. Watch carefully; the mixture burns easily.

Transfer the butter-flour mixture into the large skillet, along with the sausage, shrimp and vegetables. Place the skillet over medium heat and pour in the chicken broth, worcestershire sauce and bacon, cooking and stirring until the sauce thickens and the shrimp become opaque and bright pink, about 8 minutes.

Just before serving, mix the cheeses into the grits, stirring until the cheese is melted and the grits are creamy and light yellow. Serve the shrimp mixture over the cheese grits.