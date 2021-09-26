Who Needs the Canned Stuff? Cranberry Sauce
Many people default to using canned cranberry sauce, but making it from scratch is very easy. Fresh cranberries are usually available in most supermarkets in the fall months; if you can’t find them, you can substitute frozen cranberries, which are available year-round.
Serves: 4 to 6
Hands On Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 (12-ounce) bag fresh or frozen cranberries
2/3 cup sugar
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
Zest and juice of 1 orange
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
Kosher salt
Instructions
In a medium saucepan, bring the cranberries, sugar, vinegar, orange zest and juice, olive oil and ginger to a simmer over medium heat. Continue to simmer until the cranberries burst and mixture has thickened, 20 to 25 minutes. Season to taste with salt, let cool to room temperature, and chill before serving.